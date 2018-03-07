The Inverse team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of SOGo v4.0.0. This is a major release of SOGo which focuses on new features, various enhancements and improved stability over previous versions.

Changes from the previous version

New features

[core] full S/MIME support

[core] can now invite attendees to exceptions only (#2561)

[core] add support for module constraints in SQL sources

[core] add support for listRequiresDot in SQL sources

[web] add support for SearchFieldNames in SQL sources

[web] display freebusy information of owner in appointment editor

[web] register SOGo as a handler for the mailto scheme (#1223)

[web] new events list view where events are grouped by day

[web] user setting to always show mail editor inside current window or in popup window

[web] add support for events with recurrence dates (RDATE)

Enhancements

[web] follow requested URL after user authentication

[web] added Simplified Chinese (zh_CN) translation - thanks to Thomas Kuiper

[web] now also give modify permission when selecting all calendar rights

[web] allow edition of IMAP flags associated to mail labels

[web] search scope of address book is now respected

[web] avoid redirection to forbidden module (via ModulesConstraints)

[web] lower constraints on dates range of auto-reply message (#4161)

[web] sort categories in event and task editors (#4349)

[web] show weekday in headers of day view

[web] improve display of overlapping events with categories

[web] updated Angular Material to version 1.1.6

Bug fixes

[core] yearly repeating events are not shown in web calendar (#4237)

[core] increased column size of settings/defaults for MySQL (#4260)

[core] fixed yearly recurrence calculator with until date

[core] generalized HTML sanitization to avoid encoding issues when replying/forwarding mails

[core] don’t expose web calendars to other users (#4331)

[web] fixed display of error when the mail editor is in a popup

[web] attachments are not displayed on IOS (#4150)

[web] fixed parsing of pasted email addresses from Spreadsheet (#4258)

[web] messages list not accessible when changing mailbox in expanded mail view (#4269)

[web] only one postal address of same type is saved (#4091)

[web] improve handling of email notifications of a calendar properties

[web] fixed XSRF cookie path when changing password (#4139)

[web] spaces can now be inserted in address book names

[web] prevent the creation of empty contact categories

[web] fixed mail composition from message headers (#4335)

[web] restore messages selection after automatic refresh (#4330)

[web] fixed path of destination mailbox in Sieve filter editor

[web] force copy of dragged contacts from global address books

[web] removed null characters from JSON responses

[web] fixed advanced mailbox search when mailbox name is very long

[web] fixed handling of public access rights of Calendars (#4344)

[web] fixed server-side CSS sanitization of messages (#4366)

[web] cards list not accessible when changing address book in expanded card view

[web] added missing subject to junk/not junk reports

[web] fixed file uploader URL in mail editor

[web] fixed decoding of spaces in URL-encoded parameters (+)

[web] fixed scrolling of message with Firefox (#4008, #4282, #4398)

[web] save original username in cookie when remembering login (#4363)

[web] allow to set a reminder on a task with a due date

[eas] hebrew folders encoding problem using EAS (#4240)

[eas] avoid sync requests for shared folders every second (#4275)

[eas] we skip the organizer from the attendees list (#4402)

[eas] correctly handle all-day events with EAS v16 (#4397)

[eas] fixed EAS save in drafts with attachments

See the closed tickets for this release and the complete change log.