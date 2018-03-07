The Inverse team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of
SOGo v4.0.0. This is a major release of SOGo which focuses on new
features, various enhancements and improved stability over previous versions.
Changes from the previous version
New features
- [core] full S/MIME support
- [core] can now invite attendees to exceptions only (#2561)
- [core] add support for module constraints in SQL sources
- [core] add support for listRequiresDot in SQL sources
- [web] add support for SearchFieldNames in SQL sources
- [web] display freebusy information of owner in appointment editor
- [web] register SOGo as a handler for the mailto scheme (#1223)
- [web] new events list view where events are grouped by day
- [web] user setting to always show mail editor inside current window or in popup window
- [web] add support for events with recurrence dates (RDATE)
Enhancements
- [web] follow requested URL after user authentication
- [web] added Simplified Chinese (zh_CN) translation - thanks to Thomas Kuiper
- [web] now also give modify permission when selecting all calendar rights
- [web] allow edition of IMAP flags associated to mail labels
- [web] search scope of address book is now respected
- [web] avoid redirection to forbidden module (via ModulesConstraints)
- [web] lower constraints on dates range of auto-reply message (#4161)
- [web] sort categories in event and task editors (#4349)
- [web] show weekday in headers of day view
- [web] improve display of overlapping events with categories
- [web] updated Angular Material to version 1.1.6
Bug fixes
- [core] yearly repeating events are not shown in web calendar (#4237)
- [core] increased column size of settings/defaults for MySQL (#4260)
- [core] fixed yearly recurrence calculator with until date
- [core] generalized HTML sanitization to avoid encoding issues when replying/forwarding mails
- [core] don’t expose web calendars to other users (#4331)
- [web] fixed display of error when the mail editor is in a popup
- [web] attachments are not displayed on IOS (#4150)
- [web] fixed parsing of pasted email addresses from Spreadsheet (#4258)
- [web] messages list not accessible when changing mailbox in expanded mail view (#4269)
- [web] only one postal address of same type is saved (#4091)
- [web] improve handling of email notifications of a calendar properties
- [web] fixed XSRF cookie path when changing password (#4139)
- [web] spaces can now be inserted in address book names
- [web] prevent the creation of empty contact categories
- [web] fixed mail composition from message headers (#4335)
- [web] restore messages selection after automatic refresh (#4330)
- [web] fixed path of destination mailbox in Sieve filter editor
- [web] force copy of dragged contacts from global address books
- [web] removed null characters from JSON responses
- [web] fixed advanced mailbox search when mailbox name is very long
- [web] fixed handling of public access rights of Calendars (#4344)
- [web] fixed server-side CSS sanitization of messages (#4366)
- [web] cards list not accessible when changing address book in expanded card view
- [web] added missing subject to junk/not junk reports
- [web] fixed file uploader URL in mail editor
- [web] fixed decoding of spaces in URL-encoded parameters (+)
- [web] fixed scrolling of message with Firefox (#4008, #4282, #4398)
- [web] save original username in cookie when remembering login (#4363)
- [web] allow to set a reminder on a task with a due date
- [eas] hebrew folders encoding problem using EAS (#4240)
- [eas] avoid sync requests for shared folders every second (#4275)
- [eas] we skip the organizer from the attendees list (#4402)
- [eas] correctly handle all-day events with EAS v16 (#4397)
- [eas] fixed EAS save in drafts with attachments
See the closed tickets for this release and the complete change log.
